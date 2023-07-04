'Looked Like the Most Disappointing Bowler': Ex-AUS Cap Suggests England to Drop Anderson in 3rd Test

Veteran speedster James Anderson has been having an underwhelming Ashes series at home. In two games so, the 40-year-old English quick has managed to pick just three wickets and has conceded 226 runs. With England reeling 0-2 in the 5-match series, the hosts will play a do-or-die game in Headingley as another loss would mean Australia retaining the urn once again.

Anderson’s spot for the third Test is under the scanner and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes the veteran fast bowler, who ‘looked like the most disappointing bowler’, should be dropped.

“He (Anderson) looked like the most disappointing bowler for England so far. What you expect from James Anderson is when he’s got that new ball in his hand, he’s taking early wickets, he’s moving the ball, and he’s not going for any runs. We haven’t seen that in the series so far,” Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“And that’s not a direct criticism of Anderson. He’s been one of the all-time greats of the game, with his longevity and his wall-time king ability, but if I was looking at the bowlers I saw last week, I think he’s the one that’s looked to have the least amount of penetration,” he added.

Ponting said Josh Tongue, who came in as Moeen Ali’s replacement, must once again be included if the hosts want to revive their chances in the ongoing series. Tongue removed both Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja in the first innings, and Steve Smith twice.

“From what I saw last week, I thought he was the standard of their fast bowlers. (Stuart) Broad got the wickets in the second innings, but Tongue got early breakthroughs,” Ponting said.

“They were both very similar dismissals from around the wicket with the ball coming back in. I think that is something that they need to consider as well,” Ponting noted.