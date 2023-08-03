'Have a Lot to Offer the Team Going to India..': James Anderson Excited For Subcontinent Challenge Next Year

England pacer James Anderson has silenced the talk surrounding his retirement and he is hoping to be picked for the England squad which will travel to India for the five-match Test series next year. Even though Anderson endured a tough time during Ashes 2023, wherein his teammate Stuart Broad announced his retirement, the 41-year-old has no such plans though.

The veteran speedster says he has plenty of contribution to the side travelling to India as he ‘looks forward’ to the challenge of bowling in the subcontinent conditions.

During the recently concluded home Ashes series which ended 2-2, Anderson managed to pick up just five wickets in four games that he played.

Ind vs WI 1st T20 Live Score: India Favourites as Youngsters Look to Make an Impression

It was an underwhelming show from the pacer who has some impressive numbers in India. While playing in the subcontinent, Jimmy has picked up 34 wickets in his 13 appearances in India.

The star pacer confirmed his ambitions to keep playing until the March of next year when India and England will lock horns in a five-match Test series during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

“For me, I just want to take a couple of months off now," wrote Anderson in his column for the Telegraph.

Live Score Deodhar Trophy Final South Zone vs East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran Departs, East Zone Stutter Early

The veteran is looking to take a break and rest himself. He added that he will look to make a strong comeback even though he couldn’t have the impact he hoped for during the Ashes 2023.

“In the chats I have had with England, I have said I have not contributed the way I wanted to in this series on the field but I feel like I have a lot to offer the team going to somewhere like India in the new year," Anderson added.

Anderson has ruled out the possibility of playing in county cricket, he will hope to focus on training and maintaining his fitness as he hopes for a fairly ending to his career in India potentially, just like Broad went out on a high.

“It’s been a bit off this summer. Then look forward to next year," added the right-arm speedster.