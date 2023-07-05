Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph Exit ICC World Cup Qualifier Squad for India's tour

As part of workload management, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph are set to leave the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier held in Zimbabwe, in order to manage the workload with the test series against India coming up next week.

The official Twitter handle of Cricket West Indies (CWI) stated, “Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean. This is with the view of managing their workloads ahead of the Test Series vs India."

Considered one of the favourites to qualify for the World Cup being hosted in India, their aspirations were brought to a halt as they managed to get themselves eliminated in the Super Sixes stage of the competition.

In the group stage, side started off on a good note by recording wins against USA and Nepal and but themselves at risk of not being able to feature in the World Cup by losing to the hosts Zimbabwe and losing a super over to the Netherlands.

The losses came to haunt them in the Super Sixes stage of the tournament as their losses in the group stage was carried forward since Zimbabwe and Netherlands managed to qualify as well.

The side were expected to put their losses aside but the Scottish side went on to unexpectedly win against the West Indies by bowling the side out for a meagre 181 runs. The Scots managed to chase the target down with support from their wicket-keeper-batter, Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen who went on to score 74 and 69 runs respectively. The all-rounder McMullen also won the Player of the Match award for his half-century and picking up 3 wickets of the West Indies top-order.

India’s tour of the West Indies begins on July 12. The tour comprises of 2 Tests, 3 ODI’s and 5 T20’s. The tests will be played in Roseau and the Port of Spain. While the ODI’s will be played in Barbados, Trinidad. Trinidad will also host a T20 match whilst the rest are split between Guyana and Lauderhill, Florida.