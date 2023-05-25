'ECB Happy to Let me Play as Long as..': Jason Roy on 'Unwanted Speculation' About Cancelling ECB Contract

England and Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy is not considering renegotiating his contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as the KKR batter busted the myth regarding his future by sharing an update on Instagram.

With multiple reports claiming Roy was increasingly looking to terminate his incremental contract with ECB, the 32-year-old finally broke his silence on the ‘unwanted speculation’ about his future.

Roy further insisted that he will ‘never walk away’ from England, particularly in the year of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place in India in October-November.

ALSO READ| WTC Final 2023: Team India Kick-start Preparations for Australia Showdown in New Training Jerseys

“Following a bit of unwanted speculation over the last 24 hours, I wanted to clarify that I am not and never will ‘walk away from England’," wrote Roy on his Instagram story.

He further revealed that he’s had ‘supportive conversations’ with ECB about playing in the Major League Cricket, and insisted that he will be allowed to play in the inaugural MLC 2023 as long as he will not draw his salary for the remaining part of the contract.

“I’ve had clear and supportive conversations with the ECB about participating in Major League cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they didn’t have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year," wrote Roy in his statement.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Final: Presidents of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan Cricket Boards Invited, Asia Cup to be Discussed

“Representing my country continues to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority," his statement read further.

With the inaugural edition of MLC 2023 expected to clash with the English summer, it was reported that the players holding a full central contract with ECB are not likely to feature in the T20 league coming up in the USA, which will be played from July 13-30.

Those players holding an incremental contract, with Roy as well as Reece Topley were reportedly looking to secure a way to feature in MLC, but Roy has quashed rumours that he will cancel his contract with ECB.

ALSO READ| After Rishabh Pant’s Accident, Babar Azam Gets Schooled by Fans For Riding Swanky Sport Bike | WATCH

top videos

“As a single format player with no central contract, I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket as possible," wrote Roy further.

He added, “Just to be very clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us. It is for me, and for any player the greatest honour to receive a cap to play for their country."