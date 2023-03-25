Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery Will Be Secret; Only VVS Laxman To Track Details: Report

The extent of Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury and his rehabilitation process is going to be kept secret even from the national selectors and only National Cricket Academy (NCA) director VVS Laxman will be privy to the details, according to a report.

“Not many in the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) are aware of his injury. Only VVS Laxman has been assigned to speak to him and the physios. Even the selection committee has been told that they will be informed about Bumrah’s actual injury and his rehab details in due course," a BCCI source told The Indian Express. According to the source, the BCCI is against taking any risks and Bumrah’s recovery is one of its topmost agendas.

“His back is in a fragile state right now. Besides, last time Bumrah’s return was hastened. Since he hadn’t fully recovered, he had discomfort while bowling on his return. This time, we are more conservative as a wrong call might even result in a career-threatening injury," the source added.

A News18 CricketNext report had earlier mentioned that the board will not be rushing Bumrah back into professional cricket until the ICC World Cup, which is slated to take place in October-November this year draws nearer and the main focus is to ensure that the pacer’s career last long. All stakeholders - the Indian team management, the BCCI, Bumrah’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians and the physios - are reportedly on the same page on this issue.

“We are not looking at the next four-five months; our goal is the next four-five years. Everyone is on the same page with regard to Bumrah. No one wants to take any chance now with him. He will not be rushed for any matches before the World Cup. That is the one and only goal for Bumrah right now. He will undergo long rehab and we are confident he will be fit in time for the World Cup,” a source closely tracking Bumrah’s recovery told the website.

“Who wouldn’t want Bumrah to play all cricket for India this year? Everyone does but we need to be practical in our approach and do what is best for Bumrah and Indian cricket. All we want is to have him complete the rehab and not be distracted by any other thoughts. We have already entered crucial few years for Indian cricket and the next cycle of WTC continues to hold a lot of importance,” News18 CricketNext quoted an official with knowledge of the plan in place for Bumrah as saying.

Bumrah was tried to be brought back into the scheme of things in a hurried manner twice before - just before the ICC World T20 last year and then again before the ODIs against Sri Lanka in January this year. However, things did not work out and September 2022 remains the last that he appeared in Indian colours. Bumrah recently underwent surgery in New Zealand.

Bumrah’s unorthodox action has often been regarded as putting too much pressure on his body. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar felt that it was not sustainable if Bumrah wanted to play every match. Another former pace ace, Australia’s Brett Lee, suggested that Bumrah should extend his run-up to generate the required pace and power and shift pressure away from his back.

Injuries to a number of important players with the ICC World Cup only a few months away will make India worried. Recently key batter Shreyas Iyer went down with a bad back and will undergo surgery, which could keep him out for five months. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met with a car accident late last year and will be out of action indefinitely.

