Jasprit Bumrah Begins Rehab at NCA, Shreyas Iyer to Undergo Back Surgery Next Week

Jasprit Bumrah has begun rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday, after successfully undergoing surgery in New Zealand. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his lower back next week and will report at the NCA accordingly to a BCCI release.

The apex board offered an update on the injuries of the two key players who have been missing for a while. While Bumrah hasn’t played since last year, Iyer return earlier this year from a back issue only to play featured twice during the Border Gavaskar Trophy before getting ruled out yet again.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," read the release from BCCI.

“Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," it informed further.

Out of action since September 2022, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for India’s World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in two months’ time.

On the other hand, the back injury ruled Iyer out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed star England opener Jason Roy as the replacement for their regular skipper.

Iyer has been troubled by the back injury since he returned home from the Bangladesh tour. Before the start of the ongoing IPL, he was ruled out from the first half of the season with KKR announcing Nitish Rana as their interim-captain for the duration of his absence.

