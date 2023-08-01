'If There's a Virat Kohli of Bowling it's..': Harbhajan Singh's Monumental Remark on India Star Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh shared his happiness as Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his return to the Indian Cricket Team. He hoped that Bumrah continues without any recurring injuries as he will captain the Indian team for the T20I series against Ireland which is set to begin on August 18.

The 15-man team will be led by Bumrah, and the squad has been announced for the tour. Bumrah has been out for around ten months as he is recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Bumrah had sustained a debilitating stress fracture in his back which kept him out since September 2022.

“Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback. He was injured for a long time and his return was awaited. He has come back and has been made the captain straightaway. Congratulations to Jassi for becoming the captain and foremost for getting fit. I hope and keep my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn’t get injured again," said Harbhajan in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan made a point regarding Bumrah who despite being unorthodox, is an invaluable asset to the Indian bowling department. He even compared the level of Bumrah’s importance to that of Virat Kohli. The pacer has picked 70 wickets in 60 T20Is at an economy rate of 6.62 runs per over. After being inactive since September 2022, due to back surgery, the speedster is set to make a comeback to the Indian T20 setup.

“He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him," added the ‘Turbanator’.

With Bumrah all set to lead the Indian side for the three T20 matches against Ireland, the Indian fans will hope he is back to his best as soon as possible since the side has not been the same without him. The Indian team and fans will hope to see him regain his form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.