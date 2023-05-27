Jasprit Bumrah Shares Major Fitness Update Ahead of WTC Final by Posting Pic of Bowling Spikes

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has provided a massive update about his return to full fitness as he shared a picture of bowling spikes on his Instagram handle, teasing that he may be fit to start bowling once again.

Bumrah has been out with a back injury since last year and had recently undergone back surgery in New Zealand. The tear-away Indian pacer missed the T20 World Cup last year and was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 season as well.

His absence meant Mumbai Indians fans were only left dreaming after having got Jofra Archer in the IPL 2022 auction but neither he nor Bumrah has played a single game together given their fitness woes.

While Bumrah did play for MI last year, Archer was nursing an injury back then, this season the Indian pacer was injured, and the Englishman did play for Mumbai before sustaining another injury and leaving the IPL 2023 season midway to return back home.

However, with less than a fortnight to go ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Bumrah has teased a comeback by posting a picture of his bowling shoes.

“Hello friend, we meet again," wrote Bumrah on Instagram.

In all likelihood, he’s not going to be fit in time for the WTC final against Australia which will be played at the Oval in London between June 7-11 but his return would be a massive boost for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Bumrah’s return would boost India’s chances of winning the World Cup at home, which would their first-ever major ICC title since the Men in Blue lifted the Champions Trophy back in 2013.

The BCCI would be wary not to rush back the 29-year-old who suffered a relapse after playing against Australia last year before the Asia Cup 2022 only to be injured again.

This time around he’s being given ample time to recover and it seems the star pacer will soon be wearing his bowling spikes and dropping thunderbolts soon on the 22-yards.