'Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Supportive Whether it's Discussing Cricket, Mental Aspects...': Prasidh Krishna

Tearaway pacer Prasidh Krishna shared his experience of spending time with premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah at the National Cricket Academy during their rehabilitation of respective injuries. The duo worked hard alongside each other at the NCA to regain their fitness as they also made a return to competitive cricket together on the Ireland tour where Bumrah led the Indian team.

The two pacers impressed many on their comeback tour and have also been picked in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Krishna shared how the duo worked alongside at the NCA and he learnt from the senior pacer at the NCA.

“Personally, I’ve always looked up to him because of his abilities and the way he keeps it simple. His knack of executing under pressure is something I’ve admired for a long time. Fortunately, I had ample time to be alongside him during our recovery period at the NCA. It was often us working together, sticking to a planned approach. This gave us the opportunity to learn more about each other – how we prepare, and how we respond to in-game situations. It’s been a valuable experience," Krishna told JioCinema.

The Karnataka pacer asserted that he is eager to continue the partnership with Bumrah in the upcoming tournaments.

“He’s also been supportive, whether it’s discussing cricket, mental aspects, or rehabilitation concerns. Our partnership is going great, and we’re eager to continue it," he added.

On his international comeback after the back injury, Krishna picked four wickets in 2 T20Is at an economy rate of 7.62.

Talking about the upcoming tournaments, Krishna said India will be playing ample matches before the World Cup which will help them in the preparations.

“Having eight-nine one-dayers before the World Cup, coupled with the warm-up matches, is highly beneficial for our preparation. India has played a lot of one-day matches, and this has led to a clear understanding within each player about their respective roles in contributing to the team’s success. On a personal note, my focus is on achieving consistency and finding my rhythm. I’m striving to be the best version of myself and take things forward from there," he added.