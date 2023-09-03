CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Set to Miss Nepal Game; Heads to Mumbai for Birth of His Child

Reported By: Sahil Malhotra

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 20:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the match vs Nepal and will rejoin the squad for the Super 4 stage of the multi-nation tournament. (AP Photo)

Soon to become a father, Jasprit Bumrah will not feature in the match vs Nepal and will rejoin the squad for the Super 4 stage of the multi-nation tournament.

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah has left for Mumbai for the birth of his first child and will not feature in the Asia Cup contest vs. Nepal on September 4. There are no injury concerns and Bumrah will rejoin the squad before the Super 4 stage begins.

The 29-year-old didn’t bowl in the opening game against Pakistan as no play was possible due to rain after India’s batting. After a long injury lay-off, Bumrah returned for the three T20Is vs Ireland and the skipper led from the front with impressive performances with the ball.

Bumrah is married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan and the pair tied the knot on March 15, 2020 in Goa.

More to Follow…

first published:September 03, 2023, 20:39 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 20:57 IST