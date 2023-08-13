Jasprit Bumrah Bowling at Express Pace, India Star Firing on All Cylinders Ahead of Ireland Tour | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since last September although ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup in India later this year, the star pacer looks set to return to action during the three-match T20I series against Ireland later this month. Cricketnext had earlier reported that Bumrah is likely to mark his return during the Ireland T20Is, and the 29-year-old has been awarded the captaincy for the Irish tour.

A couple of weeks ago, a video of Bumrah bowling to some youngsters during a practice game had gone viral on social media. Many fans had commented on the viral post that the star pacer seemingly wasn’t fully fit as he wasn’t bowling full throttle.

Last year, Bumrah was rushed back into action by the BCCI and that move ended up making matters worse as the star pacer was then ruled out for the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023 with a stress fracture.

After undergoing surgery on his back, the speedster had to sit out of the IPL 2023 edition as well, but it seems that Bumrah is back to his best as he was bowling full throttle in the nets at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Another video of Jasprit is going viral on social media wherein he can seen bowling full tilt ahead of the Ireland tour which will come as a massive boost to India ahead of the ODI World Cup.

As per reports, the Bumrah-led second-string Indian team will depart for Dublin on August 15, and players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Arshdeep Singh among others will join the rest of the squad from the USA after completing the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

The Ireland tour will kick-start on August 18 and will go on until August 23, all the games will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club. Not just Bumrah, but fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna is also making a comeback after a lengthy injury spell during the upcoming tour which comes as an added boost.