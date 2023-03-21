'Jasprit Bumrah's Action Not Sustainable if He Plays Every Game': Shoaib Akhtar

Veteran Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar gave his take on Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah’s recent injury crisis. The premier pacer sustained a back injury last year and since then he has missed several big tournaments and series including Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 and Border-Gavaskar Trophy, now he is also set to miss the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League and World Test Championship final in June.

He recently underwent back surgery and the fans and team management are hoping for his availability for the ODI World Cup later this year. Bumrah’s unorthodox bowling action also came under the scanner in recent times but Akhtar feels that it won’t be right for him to change it as he has tasted huge success through it.

“Bumrah can’t change his action now because that’s what has given him success. He is a very courageous fast bowler and I like the aggression that he has in his bowling. I wish he recovered quickly and makes a strong comeback," Akhtar told Sports Tak.

Akhtar asserted that his action was side-on which allowed him to use thighs and arms to generate the power but that is not the case with Bumrah as he pivots with his back.

“When Jasprit Bumrah loads up, that puts pressure on his spinal cord. He pivots with his back, while we are more side-on and can use our thighs or even arms. But he doesn’t have that leverage. His action is just not sustainable if he plays every game," he added.

The legendary Pakistan bowler, who bowled the fastest ball in international cricket - 161.3 kph, criticised the Indian team’s management for managing Bumrah’s workload right.

“Bumrah could have been managed better and he could have himself realized that he has to pick and choose which formats he had to play. If I was a part of the management, I would tell Bumrah that he would play just 3 out of every 5 ODIs and then I would put him into the pool for swimming," he added.

Akhtar further advised Bumrah to spend more time in the swimming pool and gym to strengthen in back.

“I would make him do 500 laps as swimming would help his back get more flexible. More time in the pool, in the gym and stretching with weights would help his back muscles and spine get more flexible."

