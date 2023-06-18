Jasprit Bumrah Could Return to Action in T20Is vs Ireland | Exclusive

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been missing from action since the T20Is against Australia last September, is likely to return to competitive cricket in the three T20Is vs Ireland in August. News18 CricketNext has reliably learnt that Bumrah is making good progress and could well be at peak fitness when he returns in the blues. The seamer underwent back surgery in March this year and took the long road to rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The Ireland series will allow Bumrah some much needed game time ahead of two crucial white-ball tournaments. After the three-T20I series, India feature in the Asia Cup in September and then shift attention to the 50-over World Cup at home in the months of October and November. A senior board official tracking the seamers rehabilitation feels signs of Bumrah’s return for Ireland series are very encouraging.

“Jasprit Bumrah is looking very good for the Ireland series in August this year. It will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team and will also allow Bumrah time in the middle after the long injury lay-off. If everything stays on course, a Bumrah at peak fitness is likely to take field,” says the official.

Ever since entering the NCA for the long rehab to the time he exits as an athlete back to full fitness, Bumrah has been under the watchful eyes of NCA head VVS Laxman, Nitin Patel, who is the Head Sports Science and Medicine department. Patel has served the Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians as head physio in the past and has had the opportunity of working with the seamer from close quarters at the NCA.

Apart from VVS and Patel, S Rajnikanth, who was part of Delhi Capitals support staff and is now the physio at NCA, has been working very closely with the Indian seamer and ensuring his rehabilitation remains on track. Rajnikanth has helped the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya recover from serious injuries in the past.

“Nitin Patel and Rajnikanth have been working very closely with Bumrah and keeping him on track during the rehab period at the NCA. Both are very experienced and don’t want to take any chance with Bumrah in what is a very crucial white-ball year and also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle,” adds the official.

Longevity the main goal

All stakeholders – the BCCI, the Indian team management and Mumbai Indians – were always focussed on the larger goal which was to ensure longevity of Bumrah’s career. Mumbai Indians too steadfastly believe Bumrah’s longevity as Indian bowler is of utmost priority and there was never any pressure from the franchise to rush him back into the blue and gold jersey.

Bumrah had tried to stage a comeback in the January home series against Sri Lanka this year but persistent back pain spoiled his plans and he was left with no option but to go under the knife after a couple of months. Since the surgery and start of the rehab, all stakeholders were happy to take the patient route with the talented seamer.

“Everyone understands the importance of Bumrah in any team. May it be the Indian team or the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. With previous attempts of having him back being unsuccessful, everyone was happy to play the waiting game and allow the seamer to regain full fitness before he turns up for India again,” says a source close to developments.

This is a very crucial white-ball year for the Indian cricket team and a fit-again Bumrah definitely be a big boost for the seam-bowling attack currently over reliant on Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Bumrah’s injury timeline