'Hope Jasprit Bumrah Plays Before World Cup..': Rohit Sharma Offers Fresh 'Ireland' Update on Star Pacer

With the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place in India, fans have pinned their hopes on Rohit Sharma and Co. to end the long wait for the Indian team to finally win an ICC trophy. The Men in Blue last lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and since then they have come close on multiple occasions but they’ve fallen short of expectations.

Injuries have played their part in India’s struggles during this period and one of the star names who could be set to make his much-anticipated return from a long-term injury is Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite the presence of the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah has been a big miss for the Indian team, and the star pacer is set to make a comeback having been sidelined since last September.

Cricketnext had earlier reported that Bumrah is set to make his return to the fore during the upcoming T20I series against Ireland, and ahead of the first ODI match against West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma also offered a fresh update on the pacer’s progress as he continues his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference ahead of the ODI series opener, Rohit said that he wasn’t sure whether Bumrah would be a certainty for the Ireland series, but he was hoping that the pacer can get some games before the ODI World Cup 2023 which is slated to begin on 5 October.

“The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he’s coming from a serious injury and I’ve no idea if he’ll travel to Ireland because the team hasn’t been announced yet," said Rohit.

“If he gets to play then it’s good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing" the 36-year-old added.

Rohit further confirmed that he has been in touch with people at NCA to monitor Bumrah’s progress and everything looks optimistic at the moment.

“We’ll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment," the ‘Hitman’ added.

Having undergone surgery on his back, Bumrah has recently been teasing his return with multiple social media posts although it remains to be seen when he makes his much-anticipated comeback.