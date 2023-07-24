'Will Jasprit Bumrah be Able to Bowl at Same Pace?': Former India Opener's Major Concern Before ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hinted towards Jasprit Bumrah’s return to the Indian squad when they released medical updates of five cricketers undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

According to BCCI’s official release, Bumrah is currently going through the “final stage of his rehab” and has already started his bowling practice in nets. However, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer seems not sure whether Bumrah would be able to bowl to his full potential after coming off a prolonged injury break.

During a conversation on JioCinema, Jaffer revealed his concern about the fact that the long-lasting back injury might take a toll on Bumrah’s pace.

“Bumrah needs to come back to fitness. There will be a question mark whether he will be able to bowl the same way, at the same pace,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said, as quoted by NDTV.

IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test Day 5: Rain Continues to Play Spoilsport Denting India’s Chances of Win

Wasim Jaffer further discussed Bumrah’s part in the Indian bowling unit and how his absence affected the side over the past few months. According to the ex-Indian opener, Bumrah’s inclusion in the team might become key to India’s chances in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be hosted in October-November this year.

“Bumrah is a crucial part of the bowling attack. I feel he will play an extremely important role in the World Cup. We are missing him in death bowling. He is important not for one, but for all formats. He has won India so many matches in tough conditions,” Jaffer explained.

As per the BCCI, Bumrah will now play some practice games at the NCA. Assessing his performance and fitness in those games, the medical team of the board will take the final call about his comeback. If it happens before the World Cup, Bumrah will lead the Indian pace attack in the marquee tournament, according to Jaffer.

ALSO READ| Made no Change to my Bowling, Have Been Told to Focus on Batting Too: Mayank Markande | Exclusive

Before picking up the back injury, Jasprit Bumrah was last time seen in the Blue jersey during a T20I game against Australia in September 2022.

Since then, the star pacer has missed a number of important events, including the 2022 Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Earlier in March this year, Bumrah jetted off to New Zealand to undergo surgery on his injured back.