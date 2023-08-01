'Another Irfan Pathan?': Jasprit Bumrah's Pace Sparks Massive Debate Among Fans Ahead of Ireland Tour | WATCH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

August 01, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling during a practice match

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and pace sparked a debate on Twitter after a video of the Indian pacer bowling to some juniors during a practice match went viral

Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness has been a major talking point ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. On Monday, BCCI announced India’s squad for the Ireland tour handing the captaincy to Bumrah who was named in the squad however, concerns remain over the 29-year-old fitness.

Cricketnext had first reported that Bumrah will make his return during the Ireland tour, and the star pacer was recently seen bowling full tilt in a viral video.

According to reports, Bumrah bowled to some juniors during an intra-squad practice match on Friday at the Alur cricket ground near Bengaluru, as per a report in TOI.

While the video gave respite to some fans as Bumrah was seen back in action having been sidelined due to his back injury since last September, however, some others were worried as the speedster’s pace sparked a debate on Twitter.

The video of Bumrah bowling after a lengthy spell on the sidelines drew some worrying reactions from fans who questioned his pace.

Take a look:

Earlier, the BCCI had released a statement revealing that Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna were both nearing full fitness, while also providing an update on other players recovering from injuries at the NCA in Bengaluru.

“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games," the BCCI statement.

Bumrah was subsequently handed the captaincy for the Ireland tour with much of the senior players rested for the three-match T20I series which is set to take place from 18-23 August.

India’s squad for Ireland T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

