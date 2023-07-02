'Jasprit Bumrah Always Told me to Not Expect Anything': India Aspirant Reveals How Star Pacer Taught Him to be Patient

Gujarat captain Priyank Panchal is patiently waiting for the opportunity when he’ll get to play international cricket for India. Recently, there was a lot of hue and cry over BCCI selectors ignoring consistent domestic performers after the Test and ODI squads for the West Indies tour were announced.

During the last Ranji Trophy season, Panchal scored 583 runs at an excellent average of 116.60 with the help of two centuries and three half-centuries.

While frustration and disappointed is bound to crept in, the 33-year-old isn’t losing sleep over the snub and instead, is focused on doing well in the Duleep Trophy 2023 where he’s leading the West Zone.

“I think now I am focused on working hard and looking forward to playing in Duleep Trophy. I am keen to help my team become a champion. Apart from that, IPL is something that obviously I would love to play and I have been working hard since last 3-4 years to help my white-ball game and I have scored runs also," Panchal told Sportskeeda.

Panchal has been a long time teammate of Jasprit Bumrah at Gujarat and has learnt to be patient from the India star.

“I generally talk with Jasprit. He has played a lot of cricket for Gujarat and has gone through this situation a lot where he is expecting something and it didn’t happen. So he always told me to not expect anything. If something comes my way, it will come eventually. So as an athlete, it is important to not run behind peace or success as it will come if it is meant to be," Panchal said.

Bumrah has been out of action since September last year but he’s nearing full fitness and is expected to make his international return during the Ireland T20I series next month. Bumrah underwent a back surgery earlier this year which saw him missing the entire IPL 2023 and WTC final.