'Everyone Was Waiting for Jasprit Bumrah': Ravi Bishnoi Praises India Captain on International Return

With a two major international tournaments approaching, India will be delighted to have seen their leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah make a successful return to international cricket after spending nearly a year on the sidelines due to fitness concerns.

Bumrah aborted a couple of comeback attempts during a phase when he was troubled by back issues for which he eventually underwent surgery that saw him missing several important events like the 2022 T20 World Cup, Border Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2023 and final of ICC World Test Championship.

Having undergone extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Bumrah is back playing international cricket and on return took two wickets against Ireland in the first T20I on Friday.

“First ball he bowled was on the legs but after that the five ball he bowled was so good to see," India legspinner Ravi Bishnoi said of Bumrah. “Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm."

“The type of bowler he is, the whole world has seen his bowling. His first delivery didn’t work out but the five balls after that, was fun to watch. Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah, and it was fun to watch him bowl," added Bishnoi.

Chasing 140, India were 47/2 in 6.5 overs when rain arrived and didn’t allow the match to continue. The tourists were eventually declared the winners by 2 runs (DLS method).

“We were a bit unfortunate that the match was curtailed by the rain. Overall, we have played good cricket. We bowled really well and got a good start from our openers as well. If not for those wickets, we lost in the last over, we might have been in a very good condition," Bishnoi said.

“We won the toss and we got that advantage. If they would have won (toss) the advantage would have been with them. Toss always plays a crucial factor in such conditions. Today we were lucky," he added.

When asked about Ireland batters’ adopting defensive approach against his legspin bowling, Bishnoi replied, “It must be their game play. But I was bowling aggressively and was trying to pick more wickets."

Bishnoi was part of West Indies T20Is as well but played just one match out of five as India lost the series 2-3.

“There is lot to learn. I was in West Indies for the five-match series, I played in one match and didn’t play the rest four. But I was ready that whenever I will get a chance I will give my 100 per cent. I was ready for that opportunity. I am not going to chill out when not playing, I want to be ready," Bishnoi said.

Does Bishnoi always bowl with a mindset to attack? “It depends upon the team situation. You can’t go with your own theory, a lot depends upon what captain is saying, what the game situation is," he responded.