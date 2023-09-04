Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Welcome First Child: Fans Want Little One To Become A 'Batter'

Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their first child on Monday morning. The pacer was in Sri Lanka to represent his country in the ongoing Asia Cup. However, the pacer returned to Mumbai ahead of India’s crucial group-league fixture against Nepal to attend the birth of his child.

Bumrah broke the good news on social media and revealed the name of their baby boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. “Our little family has grown and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it,” Bumrah wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

Soon after the post surfaced online, Indian fans came forward to extend their heartfelt wishes to Jasprit Bumrah and his family. While congratulating the couple on this special occasion, a fan predicted that little Bumrah would also step into the world of cricket and become a batter.

“I guess next Bumrah is a batter for sure,” the person posted.

Indian Star Pacer Jasprit Bumrah And His Wife Sanjana Ganesan has been blessed by Baby boy. They named him as "Angad".I guess Next bumrah is a batter for sure!😉 Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uDwQ0zdZVr — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) September 4, 2023

Another fan thinks “a new version of Bumrah has landed.” He tweeted, “Many congratulations to Boom Boom Bumrah. Isko left arm spacer banao (Please make him a left-arm pacer).”

Many congratulations bum bum bumrah.🎉🎊Isko left arm spacer banao 😍😇 New version of Bumrah landed 🤗🤗 — Amol Pund (@Amol_Pund_07) September 4, 2023

A positive fan hoped the newborn would see his dad Jasprit Bumrah lift the World Cup trophy on November 19, when the final of the upcoming ODI World Cup is slated to take place in Ahmedabad.

Angad will be watching his dad lift the world cup on 19November 2023 🇮🇳🐐— Shivani (@shivani__D) September 4, 2023

Another user loved the name of junior Bumrah as he commented on the cricketer’s post, saying, “Angad- kya naam rakha hai bhai (Angad- what a name, bro).”

"Angad" kya naam rakha hai bhai 😍♥️Congratulations — Gagan Kamboj (@awsmgagan) September 4, 2023

In a long congratulatory note, a fan wrote, “Congratulations Jasprit and Sanjana for the new inning of parenthood which is the most precious phase of a couple. Hope all three of you stay healthy and happy, and enjoy life together.

Congratulations Jasprit & Sanjana for the new inning of parenthood which is the most precious phase of a couple. 💐💐Hope all three of you stay healthy, happy & enjoy the life together happily 🥰👨‍👨‍👦💞— Amrit Chandravanshi (@Ek_Indian07) September 4, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Congratulations Mrs & Mr Bumrah. God bless the baby 👶 🙏 ❤️— Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) September 4, 2023

Congratulations 🎊 welcome to the world champ !!!— Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami replaced Bumrah in the clash against Nepal on Monday in Pallekele. The former was benched for the previous encounter against Pakistan as the team management decided to add more depth in batting, calling up fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

India will be looking to book a berth in the Super Four by defeating Nepal in Monday’s face-off. Their previous encounter against Pakistan was washed out due to rain with both teams sharing a point each.