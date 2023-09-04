CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Welcome First Child: Fans Want Little One To Become A 'Batter'

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 16:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan blessed with a boy

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah broke the good news on social media and revealed the name of their baby boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their first child on Monday morning. The pacer was in Sri Lanka to represent his country in the ongoing Asia Cup. However, the pacer returned to Mumbai ahead of India’s crucial group-league fixture against Nepal to attend the birth of his child.

Bumrah broke the good news on social media and revealed the name of their baby boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah. “Our little family has grown and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it,” Bumrah wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Soon after the post surfaced online, Indian fans came forward to extend their heartfelt wishes to Jasprit Bumrah and his family. While congratulating the couple on this special occasion, a fan predicted that little Bumrah would also step into the world of cricket and become a batter.

“I guess next Bumrah is a batter for sure,” the person posted.

Another fan thinks “a new version of Bumrah has landed.” He tweeted, “Many congratulations to Boom Boom Bumrah. Isko left arm spacer banao (Please make him a left-arm pacer).”

A positive fan hoped the newborn would see his dad Jasprit Bumrah lift the World Cup trophy on November 19, when the final of the upcoming ODI World Cup is slated to take place in Ahmedabad.

Another user loved the name of junior Bumrah as he commented on the cricketer’s post, saying, “Angad- kya naam rakha hai bhai (Angad- what a name, bro).”

In a long congratulatory note, a fan wrote, “Congratulations Jasprit and Sanjana for the new inning of parenthood which is the most precious phase of a couple. Hope all three of you stay healthy and happy, and enjoy life together.

Here are some other reactions:

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami replaced Bumrah in the clash against Nepal on Monday in Pallekele. The former was benched for the previous encounter against Pakistan as the team management decided to add more depth in batting, calling up fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

India will be looking to book a berth in the Super Four by defeating Nepal in Monday’s face-off. Their previous encounter against Pakistan was washed out due to rain with both teams sharing a point each.

