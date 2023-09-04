Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan Welcome Baby Boy; Pacer Shares Picture on Social Media

Ace Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah was blessed with a baby boy on Monday. He took to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news, revealing the name of the newest member of his family.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana,” Bumrah wrote.

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, News18 Cricketnext reported that Bumrah left for Mumbai for the birth of his first child and will not feature in the Asia Cup contest vs Nepal on September 4.

A BCCI official had confirmed that there are no injury concerns for the fast bowler as he headed back home due to “personal reasons” and will rejoin the team for the Super 4 stage.

“Yes, Bumrah is heading to Mumbai for personal reasons. It is not an injury concern or anything else and he will rejoin the squad for the Super 4 stage of the tournament,” said the official.

(More to Follow…)