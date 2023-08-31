Javagal Srinath Birthday: 5 Devastating Spells by Former Team India Pacer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAVAGAL SRINATH: One of the most successful pacers India has ever produced, Javagal Srinath turns 54 today on August 31. From India’s lead pacer to now a match referee, Srinath has always been around the game. Known for his deadly inswingers, Srinath was always hitting the pitch hard, delivering on great lines and lengths. He was the master of the old ball as he learned to move the ball off the seam rather than in the air.
The Karnataka Pacer was a deadly bowler in the domestic circuit with over 500 wickets in first-class cricket. As he hung his boots in 2003, Srinath retired as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the ODIs, a record which he holds till this day, 20 years after his retirement.
Here are some of his best performances ever for the Indian Cricket Team:-
- 6 for 76 vs. South Africa in 2001
When India toured South Africa in 2001, they were already under pressure after losing the first Test. India wanted to get some momentum in the second and that’s when Srinath rose to the occasion picking up 6 wickets in 30 overs giving away 76 runs in the first innings. His efforts helped India squeeze a draw weathering a storm by Herschelle Gibbs.
- 13 wickets against Pakistan in the Asian Test Championship in 1999
Pakistan faced the wrath of Srinath’s fierce bowling in the Asian Test Championship as the Karnataka pacer was on fire against the arch-rivals. He picked up a five wicket-haul in the first innings of the match but what followed was a performance to be remembered for a long time. He returned to pick 8 wickets in the next innings. However, India couldn’t capitalise on the historic performance as they failed to chase the target and lost to match.
- 6 for 21 vs. South Africa in 1996
This was a performance that made Srinath everyone’s hero in India. South Africa needed just 175 to win the first Test match of the series in Ahmedabad and that’s when Srinath stepped up and dismantled the Proteas, picking up 6 wickets. India limited them to just a score of 105 and won the match.
- 5 for 24 Against Sri Lanka in 1993
India was facing Sri Lanka in the first match of the C.A.B. Jubilee Tournament (Hero Cup) and asked them to bat first. The Lankans did not seem to have an answer to the pace of Srinath as he ran through them, picking up 5 wickets for just 24 runs. Sri Lanka was dismissed for just 203. Srinath grabbed the Man of the Match award for his amazing performance in that game.
- 3 for 37 vs. Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup
Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad formed one of the most dynamic pace bowling duos that have played for the Indian team. When India played against Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup, the duo displayed their dominance and picked up 8 wickets. Srinath picked up 3 crucial wickets as he dismissed Shahid Afridi and Ilaz Ahmed early, giving India a great start.