IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Announce Replacement for Injured Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants have replaced injured Jaydev Unadkat with uncapped Mumbai allrounder Suryansh Shedge for the remainder of their IPL 2023 campaign.

Unadkat, a left-arm pacer, sustained a shoulder injury during training.

Suryansh joins LSG for Rs 20 Lakh.

Unadkat tripped over the side rope while bowling during LSG nets and he flew to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

“A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder," BCCI had said in a statement.

A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage.

Who is Suryansh?

Suryansh is a 20-year-old promising allrounder who represents Mumbai in the domestic cricket. He was included in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad for 2022-23 season but didn’t get a game.

During the U-25 State A tournament last year, Shedge struck 184 runs and took 12 wickets in eight matches.

The then 19-year-old Shedge had expressed his surprise at the Ranji call-up

“This Ranji call was unexpected and that’s why it gives me more happiness. But my dream has always been to earn a Mumbai cap. My main focus was on the U-25 tournament as our goal was to win the championship. I was hurt when we lost to Madhya Pradesh in a close quarter-final [in Indore],” Shedge told mid-day.

Meanwhile, LSG have kept their playoffs hopes alive with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

They are currently third in the standings with 15 points to their name.

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the table with 18 points from 13 games while Chennai Super Kings are second with 15 points.

Should Royal Challengers Bangalore lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight, both LSG and CSK will qualify for the playoffs as no other contender will be able to get to 15 points then.