India Star Jemimah Rodrigues to Play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Jemimah Rodrigues has been roped in by Northern Superchargers as an injury replacement for Heather Graham ahead of this year’s women’s Hundred. The India batting star was part of the inaugural season of the tournament in England when she finished as the second-highest run-getter but her participation last year was limited due to an injury.

Earlier this year, Northern Superchargers decided to not retain the 22-year-old Rodrigues ahead of the draft in March. However, they have included her now as an injury replacement.

“I’m so excited to be back in The Hundred. It’s a world class competition and I’ve had so much taking part in it previously," Rodrigues said in a statement.

“I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it’s great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at with great fans and I can’t wait to be back out there," she added.

The announcement comes when Australia have been forced to withdraw Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry from the Hundred after the duo suffered injuries during the 2nd ODI against Ireland. They will also miss the third and final match of the series.

The Hundred is set to be played between August 1 and August 27.

Rodrigues is the fourth Indian player set to feature in the Hundred this year, joining India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who will play for Trent Rockets, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who will play for Southern Brave, and the young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who will take the field for London Spirit.

Rodrigues had an ordinary run in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in March this year when she was named the vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals.

However, her match-winning all-round show against Bangladesh (86 and 4/3) helped India level their three-match ODI series 1-1.

