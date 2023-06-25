'Have Been Putting in a Lot of Work And Hopefully...': Jermaine Blackwood Ahead of India Tests

West Indies batter Jermaine Blackwood is hopeful that regaining his positive frame of mind while batting will help him get the big runs in the two-match Test series against India starting from July 12 in Dominica.

The last time India played Tests in West Indies, they won both matches, with Blackwood only getting one innings to play and made 38 runs, coming in the match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica as a concussion substitute.

Also Read | ‘No Accountability From Captain’: Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Selectors for Not Questioning Rohit Sharma After WTC Final

With the series marking the start of the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship cycle for both teams, Blackwood is eager to get going against India. “I am pretty confident now, but the last time I played against India I didn’t score the runs that I wanted.”

“This time around I am in a different space because I have been putting in a lot of work and hopefully, I can score big runs in this series,” Blackwood, 31, was quoted as saying by Jamaica Gleaner.

Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test match between India and West Indies from July 12-16, followed by the second Test to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The second Test will also mark the 100th Test match played between India and West Indies.

Also Read | I Will be Disappointed if Sanju Samson Does Not Finish His Career All Guns Blazing: Ravi Shastri

Blackwood’s preparation for the Tests against India has included him playing in some local competitions at home. Though West Indies lost their last Test series in South Africa earlier this year, Blackwood, the diminutive right-hander who has hit three centuries and 18 fifties while amassing 2839 runs in 54 matches, is confident the hosts’ can put up a fight against India.

“For the past two years we have been playing some good cricket and this year, we want to take it up a notch. India is one of the top teams in the world, but we have to put up a good fight and we have players who can do that,” he concluded.