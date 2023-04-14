Jessica Jonassen Married to Long-time Partner Sarah Wearn; See Pics

Australian cricketer Jessica Jonassen and Sarah Wearn are now married. The glittery wedding ceremony took place in Hawaii on April 6. Following the memorable occasion, Jessica dropped some glimpses of the wedding party on her personal Twitter handle. The photographs open at a picturesque location on the coast of a blue sea, where Jessica and Sarah exchanged vows. Breaking the news of her marriage, the Aussie all-rounder wrote, “Surprise! 3rd time lucky. Finally married my best friend. April 6th will always have a special place in my heart.”

SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky - finally married my best friend April 6th will always have a special place in my heart ‍❤️‍ #hawaii #wedding #love pic.twitter.com/rOYEyrOGFQ— Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) April 14, 2023

Soon after the post surfaced on the microblogging platform, users went on pour congratulatory wishes into the comment section. Australian author Megan Maurice, congratulating the newly-wed couple wrote, “It looks like an amazing day.”

Congrats JJ! Looks like an amazing day — Megan Maurice (@meganmaurice) April 14, 2023

Showing love for the photos, a user noted, “Gorgeous photos Jess! Congratulations.”

Gorgeous photos Jess! Congratulations! ❤️— Eashan Ghosh (@eashanghosh) April 14, 2023

A fan wished Jessica and Sarah “all the love and happiness in the world.”

Congratulations Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world!— Kishan Kishor (@itskishankishor) April 14, 2023

Another fan said, “Congratulations JJ! May this be the best innings of your life.”

Wow! Congratulations JJ! May this be the best innings of your life! ❤️— Dr_Heisenberg's Paradox (@dr_heiSANEberg) April 14, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

Congratulations Jess and Sarah! ♥️— Kalyani Mangale (@MangaleKalyani) April 14, 2023

Congrats rockstar — Pratik (@Pratrout) April 14, 2023

Wish you a happy Married life❤️— तुषार कांति चक्रवर्ती Tushar Kanti Chakrabarty (@Chakrabarty_tus) April 14, 2023

Jessica Jonassen has always been vocal about her sexual orientation, proudly identifying herself as a lesbian. She was in a relationship with Sarah Wearn for more than 10 years. Sarah is also open about her sexuality and is supported by her family as well. Earlier, same-sex marriage was not legal in Australia. The issue was resolved when the parliament finally gave it a seal of approval in December 2017, passing the law under the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Act.

Following the enactment of the law, Jessica gave Sarah the marriage proposal in February 2018. The cricketer expressed her delight through a Tweet, which read, “Could not ask for a better person to spend the rest of my life with.” The couple had planned to marry each other in 2020 when it got postponed due to the covid pandemic. They made a plan subsequently but again could not make it happen due to some unknown personal reasons.

Could not ask for a better person to spend the rest of my life with what a night! pic.twitter.com/kPnbo1b4iz— Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) February 28, 2018

Hailed from Queensland, Jessica Jonassen made her debut in the Australian outfit in 2012 during a T20 International against New Zealand in Sydney. Since then, there was no turning back for her as the spinner all-rounder has won four T20 World Cup titles. Jessica also participated in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), in which she represented Delhi Capitals. Not only with her mystic bowling, but the 30-year-old’s batting prowess also came to the rescue on several occasions for the franchise.

