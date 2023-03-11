Another Big Blow to Mumbai Indians: After Jasprit Bumrah, Star Overseas Pacer Set to Miss IPL 2023

Australian pace bowler Jhye Richardson is set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) after undergoing hamstring surgery. The right-arm quick was earlier ruled out of the 3-match ODI series against India and preferred going under the knife in order to find a long-term solution to his hamstring issue.

Richardson initially picked up the injury in the Big Bash League a little before the season finale. He attempted a return to action last week but suffered a recurrence playing club cricket. He was due to join Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but in all likelihood, he won’t be able to make it following the surgery. He last represented Punjab Kings before getting signed by the 5-time champions.

On Saturday, Richardson took to Twitter and shared his picture from the hospital. He said injuries are obviously frustrating but he is determined to be back as a stronger cricketer.

“Injuries are a big part of cricket, thats a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely,” Richardson wrote on Twitter.

“But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this,” he added.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Richardson might get out of contention for the upcoming Ashes series against England.

Richardson played for Australia in the ODIs and T20Is in Sri Lanka, in June 2022. Ahead of the domestic season in October, his pre-season was interrupted by a number of soft tissue concerns. As a result, he was restricted to just two Sheffield Shield games and one Marsh Cup game prior to the BBL

“Obviously it’s devastating that he has re-injured that hamstring again and he is going to miss a significant amount of time to get his hamstring right,” Western Australia coach Adam Voges said

