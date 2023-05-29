JioCinema Breaks World Record With 3.2 Crore Concurrent Views During IPL 2023 Final

IPL 2023 coverage on Jiocinema continues to break records, the digital streaming broadcasters of the league drew a world record of 3.2 crore viewers during the summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 29.

JioCinema had earlier broken the world record previously set by Hotstar which was set at 25.3 million during July 2019 which was unchallenged for many years before the IPL 2023 broadcast on Jiocinema saw the world record being broken multiple times.

The IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT drew the most concurrent views to a live-streamed event on Monday. When Sai Sudharsan was batting at 96, the viewership peaked at 32 million concurrent viewers.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Score pdates: Play Interrupted Due to Wet Outfield at Narendra Modi Stadium

Earlier, Jiocinema had won the rights for IPL’s digital rights for a five-year deal until 2027 which proved to be a game-changing event for the broadcasters.

Their streaming strategy, providing free streaming to the entire IPL 2023 tournament saw the world record for viewership being broken at multiple stages during the season. One thing which remained common though was Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni.

Most of the matches which drew record viewership featured Dhoni’s forces before the summit clash itself saw a new bar being set at 3.2 crore.

The IPL 2023 final saw Gujarat Titans and Dhoni break records on the field as well. GT posted the highest-ever total in the history of IPL finals as they recorded 214/4.

Dhoni meanwhile became the first-ever player with 250 IPL appearances, reaching the massive milestone in the final, whereas, when he stumped Shubman Gill, he also reached 300 stumpings while dismissing the GT opener from behind the stumps.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Final Scenarios: Who Wins the Title if Rain Washes Out the Reserve Day?

top videos

Riding on Sai’s 96-run knock, GT reached the highest total in IPL finals history after Wriddhiman Saha set the stage for his side. Saha smashed a fifty, scoring 54 in 39 balls, while Gill added 39 in 20.

Skipper Pandya smashed 21 in 12 balls to put the finishing touches, while CSK began their chase of 215 and were batting at 4/0 after 0.3 overs when the rain gods decided to interfere.