JioCinema Invites Fans to IPL Fan Parks in Nellore, Ludhiana, Vijayawada, Sagar, Nagpur, Bhavnagar, Patna, Ranchi and Hosur This Weekend

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 15:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Fans have been enjoying the live action on JioCinema at IPL fan parks

Fans have been enjoying the live action on JioCinema at IPL fan parks

Access to the IPL Fan Parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens

JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the Indian Premier League, will invite fans to the IPL Fan Parks at Nellore, Ludhiana, Vijayawada, Sagar, Nagpur, Bhavnagar, Patna, Ranchi, and Hosur, on May 13-14.

JioCinema will live-stream Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at 3:30 PM and Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings at 7:30 PM at the Nellore, Ludhiana, Vijayawada, and Sagar IPL Fan Parks. The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game at 3:30 PM and Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at 7:30 PM will be live streamed at the Nagpur, Bhavnagar, Patna, Ranchi, and Hosur IPL Fan Park. Gates will open from 1:30 PM onwards on both days.

Access to the IPL Fan Parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens. The Fan Parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

Last month, JioCinema introduced Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, a new contest that gives fans a chance to win one car every match enhancing their experience while watching the IPL vis-à-vis passively watching the league on legacy platforms. Over 45 people have driven home a spanking new car in the contest till date.

    JioCinema’s coverage of the IPL has already witnessed several records crumbling since the season opener. The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on April 17 registered a peak concurrency of 2.4 Cr., the highest for the IPL this season.

