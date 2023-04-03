JioCinema Set to Release New Features to Delight Fans After Record-breaking IPL 2023 Opening

After a record-breaking first few matches of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of the premier cricket tournament in the world.

JioCinema’s visitors for the first round of matches eclipsed that of the last IPL season as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes.

JioCinema for the opening clash between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans had a peak concurrency of 1.6 Cr. In addition, JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day.

For digital viewing, the time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend. JioCinema clocked over 147 cr. views, recording the highest-ever opening weekend for the IPL.

JioCinema’s new offerings this season has already been offering the IPL in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Viewers also have new ways to enjoy their favourite sport as JioCinema offers four additional feeds, including The Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed and Fanzone feed.

Fans continued to lap up unique features like 4K feed, 12-language coverage, 16 unique feeds, hype mode, and multicam setup, among others.

“These numbers are exceptional and evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema’s performance this week is the biggest evidence of it," Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said.

“What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience," he added.

