JioCinema to Grab Two-thirds of Total IPL Advertising Expenditure This Season

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL 2023, is expected to dominate the advertising expenditure (AdEx) this season, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total AdEx.

JioCinema’s real-time number tracking system enables advertisers to evaluate their reach, and with more people watching IPL on the move, the platform’s average concurrency rate is almost triple that of last year. This season, the number of sponsors during IPL’s digital streaming has reached 26, which is the highest ever for any sporting tournament.

Commenting on JioCinema’s growing influence, Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports said, “Fundamentally, digital has options and opportunities for everybody. Digital is also measurable and targetable. Through JioCinema, advertisers are reaching the right audiences at the right price. JioCinema has also opened doors for a lot of advertisers, smaller brands and companies to join the bandwagon, which used to be the exclusive preserve of top 100 advertisers. Additionally, we have over 40 advertisers on CTV exclusively, including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, B2B brands. Connected TV (CTV) advertising spots have been increasing every week of the TATA IPL.”

Speaking on JioCinema’s innovations in a testimonial, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Marketing Officer, Tata Motors EV said, “Jio Cinema has brought about a revolution in IPL watching by offering free access to the tournament and leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the viewing experience, including 4K streaming, multicam and multi-language options. This has enabled a wider demographic to experience the spectacle like never before. The innovations in ad delivery has enabled us to take our campaign go.ev with Tiago.ev not only to urban India, but also to smaller towns. We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing EV adoption in India."

Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital added, “Our clients have had a positive experience, as we have seen the high concurrencies resulting in to impressions having delivered on most campaigns. In some cases our client have reallocating investments on digital medium for IPL.”

According to the recent TAM report, CTV ad spots have showed a 20% growth. TATA IPL 2023 on Connected TV has reached twice the number of viewers than on HD TV, indicating the growing trend of viewers preferring the convenience and flexibility offered by CTV platforms.

Commenting on CTV advertising, Sandeep Shukla, General Manager & Head Marketing Communication, Jaquar Group, in his testimonial, said, “JioCinema’s CTV is the go-to platform for IPL viewers across India, with high-quality 4K streaming and extensive language options. Advertisers can tap into this vast and affluent audience to increase brand awareness and engage with passionate cricket fans. Showcasing our brand’s message on CTVs for an immersive and engaging viewing experience drives high recall. It’s an excellent opportunity to reach a large, engaged audience and grow your brand with Jio Cinema’s CTV platform during IPL matches.”

top videos

According to Media Partners Asia (MPA), the IPL 2023 edition is estimated to generate $550 million in revenue, with digital capturing over 60% of the share. In the first five weeks of the tournament, JioCinema has already recorded over 1300 Cr. video views.

As per a Synchronise and Unomer report, 73% viewers are watching IPL on JioCinema.