JioCinema's Digital Powerplay in TATA IPL 2023 Ushers In a New Era as More than 12 Crore Viewers Tune-in to Watch the Final

JioCinema’s digital powerplay in TATA IPL 2023 broke global records to usher in a new era in sports viewing. The TATA IPL 2023 became globally the most watched digital event as JioCinema set an array of global benchmarks including more than 12 Crore unique viewers tuning in to watch the most thrilling TATA IPL Finals ever.

JioCinema’s record-breaking customer engagement in TATA IPL came with unique differentiators like 17 simultaneous feeds across 12 languages including 4K, with multi-cam views giving viewers an unprecedented degree of autonomy and stadium-like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing. All this led to an increase in the average time spent of more than 60 minutes per viewer per match.

JioCinema registered over 2.5 Cr. downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. After the unprecedented response through the first four weeks, JioCinema released a 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. JioCinema delivered high audience engagement through simultaneous social engagement through Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan. JioCinema’s TATA IPL Fan Parks across 30 cities made out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent, for the first time on digital.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023, Team of the Tournament: Best Playing XI of the Season Featuring Shubman Gill and Led by Faf du Plessis

The excitement and fervor of TATA IPL 2023 reached a fever pitch during the Final as JioCinema set a new World Record as 3.21 Crore peak concurrency. The Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL registered over 1700 Crore video views through the 16th edition.

JioCinema’s unrivalled customer engagement has been matched by extraordinary participation with 26 sponsors and more than 800 advertisers. The platform recorded the highest-ever number of advertisers on TATA IPL with JioCinema having more than 13 times the number of advertisers on broadcast TV. The faith and trust of advertisers ensured digital revenues were significantly higher than broadcast TV. 26 top brands partnered with JioCinema for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.

JioCinema’s unique two-way interactivity powered TATA IPL 2023 on Connected TV making it the preferred medium for premium urban households as its reach during the TATA IPL doubled that of HD TV within the first five weeks of the season. JioCinema had over 40 advertisers on Connected TV exclusively including international brands, financial services, e-commerce, autos, B2C, B2B brands.

top videos

ALSO READ| In Pics: MS Dhoni’s 9 T20 Titles as Captain, From Winning World Cup in 2007 to Leading CSK to IPL 2023 Crown

“Record-breaking scale on JioCinema combined with targeting, the flexibility of cost, measurement, interactivity, reach, and integration offered significant advantages to its sponsors and advertisers,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “The remarkable engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where both viewers and advertisers have made their preference clear making it a turning point for the way viewership as well AdEx is deployed going forward.”