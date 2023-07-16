Jitesh Sharma Asian games 2023 Rishabh Pant Sanju Samson Ishan Kishan Team India

As cricket returns to the Asian Games, a bunch of capped and uncapped youngsters are going to represent India in the 19th edition of the tournament. A team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in the race for gold as the Asiad begins on September 28 in Hangzhou, China.

The BCCI has announced a second-string Indian men’s team that comprises the superstars of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The likes of Shivam Dube, Rahul Tripathi and Avesh Khan are back in the mix. At the same time, the Indian cricket board has handed maiden call-ups to Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.

ALSO READ | ‘On the Field He is Still The Same, Off the Field He Was Always Calm’: Yuzvendra Chahal on Virat Kohli

Besides Prabhsimran, Jitesh Sharma is the other wicketkeeper-batter who is part of the Indian squad for the Asiad. It will be a great opportunity for him when India takes the field in China, aiming to clinch the gold.

Earlier this year, the Vidarbha cricketer received his maiden call-up but is yet to make his international debut. The way beyond the Asian games would be tough for him as the likes of Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are already gunning for one slot.

But Jitesh isn’t worried about that. In a conversation with PTI, he said the competition is there, but for him, but he wants to make the most of every opportunity he gets.

“Yes, there is competition if you look at it that way. But one should only compete with one’s self rather than looking at others,” Jitesh told PTI.

“I would endeavour to get better every day. Whatever scope I get, it should be invested in improving myself. All of us want to play for the country and that’s an ultimate goal for everyone. Your fight will be with yourself,” he added.

In a role of a finisher, simulation is very important and Jitesh enjoys putting pressure on himself even during net sessions which makes it easier for him to execute in real match situations.

ALSO READ | When Will Jasprit Bumrah Return?: Here Comes Massive Update on Speedster’s Health

“I do create match simulation situations for myself. I visualise myself always going in the 16th, 17th or 18th over. Then I put myself in imaginary match situations where you need 30 off 12 balls or 18 from 6 balls or 12 runs off 3 balls,” Jitesh explained his process.

“I just don’t go through the motion. In every net session, I practice with a specific aim in mind. And that’s how when I find myself in similar situations during the match, I find it easy to maintain the momentum,” he said.