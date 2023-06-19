Watch: Joe Root Shocks Cricket World With Audacious Strokeplay on Day 4 of 1st Ashes Test

Joe Root was in no mood to settle down and build his innings the traditional way. With plenty of time lost in the first Ashes Test between England and Australia due to rain, Root, staying true to Bazball, resumed his innings in imposing fashion on Day 4 as he went for an unsuccessful reverse scoop off the very first delivery of Monday morning.

Root was undeterred. In the next over, bowled by Scott Boland, he got into the groove by first walking down the track for a flick shot that fetched him a four and boosted by that attempt, the former England skipper stunned everyone by bringing out the reverse scoop again and this time around, maximised it by sending the ball flying well over wickekeeper Alex Carey’s head for a maximum.

You would think Root had enough of it but it wasn’t the case. He went for the audacious stroke again off the following delivery and this time launched it over the slip cordon for a four.

The turn of events left everyone stunned.

Watch Root’s maddening start to Day 4 of Ashes 2023 opener below:-

Root was looking good for a half-century but was stumped on 46 with Nathan Lyon getting his first wicket of the innings. Harry Brook carried on the good work but he too fell short of a fifty by four runs.

England finished the session with 155/5 and an overall lead of 162 runs in what was an entertaining start to the day’s play.

Root’s audacity is just the latest in the series of unconventional, risky decisions England have taken in the ongoing contest. They first declared their first innings on 393/8 despite a well-set Root batting like a dream in 120.

And then when Usman Khawaja threatened to make them pay for the bold decision with a classy century, they employed a field resembling an umbrella to dislodge the Australia opener on 141.