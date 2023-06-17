Ashes 2023: Joe Root Hailed as 'England's Greatest' After 30th Test Ton

Former England captain Joe Root delivered at the big stage, scoring a gritty century to help his side reach 393/8 before Ben Stokes decided to declare in the first Test of Ashes 2023 against Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.

Ashes got underway on Friday, and Root notched up his 30th Test century, earning high praise from his compatriot Michael Vaughan who called the 32-year-old ‘England’s greatest.’

There have been plenty of legendary batters in the long and illustrious history of England, where the sport originated, however, stats-wise, Root isn’t far behind the best in terms of red-ball cricket.

Former skipper Alastair Cook is the England batter with the most centuries in Test cricket at 33, while Root recorded his 30th ton on Friday.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Day 1 Highlights: Australia Trail England by 379 Runs After Joe Root’s Century

Talking about players with the most international hundreds, among active cricketers, India’s Virat Kohli leads the list with 75 tons to his name, while Joe Root is second having scored 46 centuries.

Also, the manner in which Root scored his latest knock of 118 runs was also impressive, keeping hold of one end while wickets continued to fall at the other.

He stitched together a fifty-run stand with Harry Brook, and a fifty partnership with Jonny Bairstow as well, keeping England rolling against a probing Australian attack.

Vaughan thus reserved special praise for Root, calling him England’s best in Test cricket.

ALSO READ| ‘Era of Bazball’: Joe Root Hits Reverse Scoop to Notch Maximum Leaving Fans in Awe During Ashes 2023 | WATCH

“Englands (sic) greatest delivers again," wrote Vaughan on Twitter.

Englands greatest delivers again … #Rrrroooooooooottttt— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 16, 2023

Talking about the action on Day 1, England’s audacious captain Stokes declared at 393/8, shortly after Root’s century. Earlier, Bairstow had smashed 78 in as many balls, while Zak Crawley also scored an entertaining 61-run knock.

Crawley set the tone for England with his 70-run stand alongside Ollie Pope, before Brook and Root build on it. The second session was clearly dominated by the hosts as they reached 240/5 at tea break after the two quick dismissals of Brook and Stokes.