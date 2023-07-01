Joe Root Takes a Blinder, Goes Past Alastair Cook's Milestone; Joins Rahul Dravid in Exclusive List | WATCH

Former England captain Joe Root took a one-handed stunner on Day 4 of the ongoing Ashes 2023 second Test at Lord’s to achieve a massive milestone for England. Not did Root surpass former England captain Alastair Cook’s catching record, but he also helped his side turn the tide in their favour after a strong start from Australia in the first session as their lead went past the 300-run mark.

Root went past Cook’s record for most catches as a fielder for England in Test format, as he took a diving one-handed catch on Saturday to end Travis Head’s inning at 7.

The 32-year-old had equalled Cook’s tally of 175 catches earlier, and on Day 4 he picked a blinder to go past his compatriot and become the player with the most catches for England as a fielder in Tests.

Ashes 2nd Test Live Score ENG vs AUS Day 4: Australia 222/5 at Lunch, Lead England by 313 Runs

Joe Root - 1️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ Alastair Cook - 1️⃣7️⃣5️⃣ Andrew Strauss - 1️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ Ian Botham - 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Colin Cowdrey - 1️⃣2️⃣0️⃣Sorry, Chef 😅👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/mbpAQoF0W8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 1, 2023

And that’s not all, Root also joined the legendary Indian ex-captain and current coach Rahul Dravid in an exclusive club of players the most catches as a fielder in Test cricket.

Dravid holds the honour of being the outfield player with the most catches in Test cricket of all time having nipped 210 catches, while Root became number 6, with his 176th take.

The incident happened in Australia’s second innings, Head was batting at 7, facing off against Stuart Broad as England turned to the ploy of short balls to give the Aussies a taste of their own medicine. Broad delivered a bouncer to Head and the latter ended up giving away a thick leading edge, with Root diving to his left and completing a stunning catch with one hand.

Watch:

With the dismissal of Head, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother having started Day 4 firmly in the driving seat at 130/2. From 187/2 to 197/5, they lost three wickets in quick succession as England roared back into the contest. However, the Aussies led by 313 runs at Lunch, ending the first session at 222/5, having five wickets in hand and a 1-0 lead after winning the Edgbaston Test.