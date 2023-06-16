'Era of Bazball': Joe Root Hits Reverse Scoop to Notch Maximum Leaving Fans in Awe During Ashes 2023 | WATCH

Joe Root is not usually associated with unorthodox shots but such is the aura of the ‘Bazball’ way of playing in England’s dressing room that the middle-order batter couldn’t keep himself from playing a mind-boggling reverse scoop six on Day 1 of the first Test between England and Australia.

Ashes 2023 got underway at Edgbaston on June 16 as England hosted their arch-rivals Australia and former Test skipper Root decided to play a crucial knock for his team, helping them past the 350-run mark.

The 32-year-old stood like a wall against the attack of Australian bowlers, keeping one end busy while wickets continued to fall from the other side. En route his gritty knock, there were plenty of shots that showed Root’s class, including a reverse scoop, or ‘ramp’ shot which ended up going away for a maximum.

Shortly after Tea, Root faced off against Scott Boland in the 53rd over of the hosts’ innings. On the penultimate ball of the over, Boland delivered a fuller delivery outside off, however, Root had already made up his mind to execute the reserve scoop. He lifted the ball over the fielders at third man and it went the complete distance.

Anyone know what Rooty had for tea?He RAMPS Scott Boland for six! We’ll have what he’s having! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ajXQi3biYK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023

Check out reactions of fans to Joe Root’s scintillating shot:

Boland this, Boland that!Joe Root reverse-scoop sixes are such a refreshing addition to Test cricket. @root66 trademark shot these days #Ashes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/4R1RemUTx4 — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) June 16, 2023

Joe Root’s 2 Sixes today and both Sixes from reverse scoop and sweep.Joe Root is a Genius, Absolute Freak. pic.twitter.com/Wdc13JpX0A — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 16, 2023

Joe Root would continue to entertain the home crowd as he closed in on his century, as England troubled Australian bowlers all day.

Every time Australia picked up a wicket, England were able to pull away as they stitched together crucial partnerships. Earlier, skipper Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat first, after which the hosts reached 124/3 at Lunch.

Zak Crawley scored 61 runs while he stitched together a 71-run stand with Ollie Pope. Jonny Bairstow also smashed a fifty, scoring 78 in 78 balls as England dominated Australia in the second session, reaching Tea at 240/5.