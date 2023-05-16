Jofra Archer Ruled Out of The Ashes 2023 Due to Elbow Injury

England Cricket has dealt with a massive blow with Jofra Archer getting ruled out of the Ashes, starting next month in the United Kingdom. According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the pacer’s recent scans revealed a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow which cut short his stint in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians.

The right-arm quick is now set to undergo rehabilitation with the England and Sussex medical teams, who will work on his injury management.

“It has been a frustrating and upsetting period for Jofra Archer,” said ECB Managing Director for England Men’s Cricket, Rob Key.

“He was making good progress until a recurrence of the elbow injury, which kept him out for an extended period previously. We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we will see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England, whatever the format. Hopefully, sooner rather than later,” he added.

The ECB had earlier released a statement when Archer left the Mumbai Indians camp in the IPL 2023. It stated that the fast bowler was ‘pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing’ but could not take any further part in the IPL.

In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Archer was expected to lead the MI attack but played only five of the 10 games when he was part of the squad. He picked up only two wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.

Archer’s elbow issues popped up back in 2020 when he sustained a stress fracture that sidelined him for the first half of the year. In early 2021, he went under the knife after a freak injury at home. A stress injury on his back in May 2022 put him on the shelf for the entirety of the year.