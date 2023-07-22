'If I Was Rubbish Wouldn't Have Played 94 Tests': Jonny Bairstow Hits Back at Critics After 99 Not Out

Jonny Bairstow has taken an aim at his critics for questioning his place in England Test setup after his belligerent 99 not out helped them take control of the 4th Test against Australia in Manchester. Bairstow became the 7th batter in Test history to be stranded on 99 after James Anderson was trapped lbw by Cameron Green.

However, by then, Bairstow’s 81-ball innings had propelled England to 592 in reply to Australia’s 317-all out.

“You’ve got to have a bit of perspective on it," Bairstow told the BBC. “I’ve not played in months and I’ve not kept properly in three years.

“There’s obviously been a lot of talk and things like that, some of which I think has been a bit out of order to be honest but that’s part and parcel of people having an opinion," he added.

Bairstow has 12 centuries in his Test career and says had he been ‘that rubbish’. he wouldn’t have made it as far as playing in his 94th game of career.

“Everyone thinks I play better when people have a go at me. It gets a bit tiresome, to be honest. I’ve played a lot of cricket now. To keep being told you’re rubbish — if I was that rubbish I wouldn’t have played 94 Tests," the 33-year-old said.

Bairstow’s controversial stumping in the Lord’s Test is one of the highlights of what’s shaping up to be a classic Ashes series.

“It wasn’t the way I wanted to be out down at Lord’s," said Bairstow. “You want to be playing the game and play it how I have always played it, you play it tough, you play it fair."

Australia were struggling at 113/4 at stumps on Day 3 and pacer Josh Hazlewood said he won’t mind if rain interrupted the proceedings.

“It would be great to lose a few overs here and there and make our job a bit easier hanging in there. We’re well behind and it’s easy to see that," said Halzewood.

Australia captain Pat Cummins looked out of ideas as England pummeled Australian pacers. Hazlewood said the experience will hold his teammate in a good stead.

“It’s a good learning experience. He’ll (Cummins) no doubt sit down with the coaches and go through a few things, but he’s a very quick learner," said Hazlewood.