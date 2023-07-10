CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'See Ya, Jonny': Bairstow Given a Taste of His Own Medicine in Send-off After Tense Exchange With Steve Smith

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 09:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Jonny Bairstow (right) walks off after being dismissed. (AP Photo)

After Jonny Bairstow gave a cheeky send-off to Steve Smith, a member of the Australian team gave it back to the Englishman on the fourth day of the 3rd Test

Ashes 2023 is turning out to be a gift that keeps on giving.

The on-field drama between England and Australia has been mouthwatering, the off-field repercussions gripping. Australia took a 2-0 lead before England kept the five-match series alive with a brilliant comeback at Headingly on Sunday.

The players of the two teams keep on repeating there’s no bad blood between them despite a few tense on-field exchanges the latest of which saw Jonny Bairstow giving Steve Smith a cheeky send-off on Day 2 of the third Test.

Bairstow though got a taste of his own medicine on the fourth day with David Warner exacting revenge with a similar send-off after the Englishman was bowled by Mitchell Starc on five.

With Bairstow starting his walk back the dressing room, the stump mic picked up an Australian as saying, ‘See ya, Jonny.’

On Day 2, Smith, playing in his 100th Test, holed out to Ben Duckett off Moeen Ali after managing just two. As he was heading back to the dressing room, Bairstow said, “See ya, Smudge!"

Smith turned around and asked Bairstow, “What was that mate? Hey!"

Bairstow hit back, “I said cheers! See ya later!"

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor said the exchange was fine as long as neither side crosses the line.

“That’s all OK provided it’s kept under wraps and is just one or two words here and there. I think generally the sides are getting on much better than a lot of people back at home are making out," Taylor told Wide World of Sports.

In the series opener, England pacer Ollie Robinson was criticised for his verbal volley at Usman Khawaja after he dismissed the Australian opener at Edgbaston.

And then at Lord’s, Bairstow was dismissed for wandering off the crease assuming the ball was declared dead.

It led to a big controversy with Stuart Broad calling it the ‘worst thing’ he’s seen on cricket field and was heard telling Australia wicketkeepr Alex Carey, who punished Bairstow for the error, that the controversial dismissal is all he’ll be remembered for.

