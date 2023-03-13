'Just Need to Keep Doing the Right Things': Harmanpreet Kaur 'Happy' After Securing 4th Straight Win in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) seem unstoppable in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on Sunday registered its fourth victory in a row, defeating Alysa Healy’s UP Warriorz by 8 wickets in match no. 10 of the tournament. With this victory, MI retained their top spot on the points table with 8 points and a positive net run rate of +3.524.

Harmanpreet recorded her second fifty in WPL, hitting nine fours and one six to make 53 not out from 33 balls while Sciver-Brunt played yet another match-winning knock of 45 not out from 31 balls with six fours and one six.

ALSO READ | WPL 2023 Points Table Update After UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Saika Ishaque (3/33) led Mumbai Indians’ fightback with the ball to derail UP Warriorz, who looked set to register a competitive total after half-centuries from Alyssa Healy (58) and Tahlia McGrath (50).

After the victory, MI skipper Harmanpreet opened up about the 106-run partnership between her and Nat Sciver that left the UP Warriorz clueless in the face-off.

“Very happy with the performance. The way we are gelling together I think this is the best tournament so far. Thanks to Nat, she played really well. Because of her I got some time to settle in and later play some shots. The way they were batting, we were a bit tense, but I knew one or two wickets could get momentum back into our favour,” said Harmanpreet at the presentation ceremony.

“We were calculating how many overs were left and which bowlers to target, and that’s what cricket is all about. You gotta express yourself and pick your targets. We just need to keep doing the right things,” she added.

ALSO READ| WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Shines as Mumbai Indians Remain Unbeaten With Clinical Win Over UP Warriorz

Even though UP Warriorz formed vital partnerships in the middle, at no stage did they really launch an all-out attack against the Mumbai bowlers, who for the first time in four matches were pushed on the back foot. Both Healy and McGrath got their second half-centuries respectively of the tournament. The UP Warriorz captain, who made a match-winning 96 not out in the last match against Delhi Capitals, scored a 46-ball 58 with seven fours and a six.

Get the latest Cricket News here