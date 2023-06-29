'We Shouldn't be Making Excuses': Kamran Akmal Slams PCB For Making 'Low-standard Requests'

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal has lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board for demanding changes in venues for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 which was eventually denied by the ICC. The Pakistan cricket team is set to travel to India for the first time since the 2016 T20 World Cup. The ICC has announced the schedule for the 2023 ODI WC as Pakistan will play India at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, which the PCB didn’t want. While the board also wanted to swap the venues for Australia (Bengaluru) and Afghanistan (Chennai) clash, while the request was also denied.

Akmal feels that Pakistan should not think about the conditions and venues as in modern-day cricket any team can beat anyone on their home turf.

“Conditions, and venues shouldn’t be a concern for teams anymore. These things shouldn’t happen in international cricket. Today, India beat Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand on their own turf. We shouldn’t be making excuses like why we are playing against Afghanistan in Chennai, or India in Ahmedabad. Your focus should be on cricket only,” Akmal said during an interview with paktv.tv.

He advised the PCB to stop making low-standard requests like changing or swapping events while playing any particular team.

“It’s my request to board members, stop making such low-standard requests," he added.

Pakistan have done well in the last two T20 World Cups as they reached the semifinal in the 2021 semi-final while ending up as the runners-up last year.

Pakistan are currently ranked second in the ICC’s ODI team rankings, only behind leaders Australia.

Akmal further said that requesting such things pull down the level of cricket.

“The level of international cricket has advanced now. Players should be proud of their achievements, they should know what the fans and the board expect from them. You shouldn’t say such things and instead pull down the level of your cricket,” Akmal further said.