'Super Keen to Get Back in the Nets': Kane Williamson Opens up on Road to Recovery Ahead of ODI World Cup

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opened up on his road to recovery from the knee injury he sustained during the opening match of Indian Premier League 2023. Williamson joined Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 but it didn’t go well for the premier batter as he got injured without playing any ball. He was fielding near the boundary when he leapt high to take a catch. The Kiwi star managed to grab the ball with both his hands and then he realised he was going to land outside the boundary and used the presence of mind to throw the ball back into the field. However, he landed roughly on the ground and sustained a knee injury which ruled him out of the season.

He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and underwent surgery in New Zealand shortly afterwards and is currently in the early stages of his rehabilitation.

Also Read | ‘I’ve Plans to Open a Foundation Which Could Support Kids Like me’: Yashasvi Jaiswal

The New Zealand batting maestro talked about his road to recovery on Monday and said he is making progress as there are still chances of him getting back in the squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“I’m just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment," Williamson said.

“I’m making progress, but I’m not putting a timeline on anything. I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead it can probably become a little bit daunting," he added.

“To have a focus and see some of those steps and tick some of those off keeps you quite motivated"Hear from Kane Williamson about his rehabilitation progress since injuring his knee in March. pic.twitter.com/le1mjneu2h — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2023

The 34-year-old said that he is ticking off small markers in the recovery but admitted that the remaining journey won’t be smooth for him.

“Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won’t be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate."

He further said that he is raring to get back into the nets as he is feeling great to meet with his teammates in the gym and off-field training.

“Probably more for sanity and changing things up … just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab-specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training," he said. “Super keen to get back in the nets, for sure."