CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » Kane Williamson's Injury Leaves New Zealand Cricket Worried Over His Availability for 2023 World Cup
1-MIN READ

Kane Williamson's Injury Leaves New Zealand Cricket Worried Over His Availability for 2023 World Cup

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 00:47 IST

New Delhi, India

kane Williamson injured his knee while saving a boundary in the IPL 2023 opener

kane Williamson injured his knee while saving a boundary in the IPL 2023 opener

As Kane Williamson gets ruled out of the IPL 2023 with a knee injury, New Zealand coach Gary Stead put up a cautious front to questions about the star batter's availability for the World Cup

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 owing to a knee injury that he suffered in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans batter got himself in a tangle while trying to save a boundary and had to leave the field. He was later replaced by Sai Sudharsan, who came into the mix as an ‘Impact Player’.

New Zealand is an important figure in New Zealand’s cricketing set-up and it’s no wonder the Black Caps would be concerned with the nature of his injury, especially when the ICC World Cup is a few months away. According to IANS, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said it was ‘too early to know’ for how long Williamson will be out of action and whether the former Black Caps captain will be fit for the showpiece event, scheduled to be played in India later this year.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

On Saturday, during the pre-match press conference for the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka, New Zealand coach Gary Stead put up a cautious front to questions about Williamson’s availability for the World Cup.

RELATED NEWS

“Our first thoughts are obviously with him, we’re not sure at this stage of the severity of the injury. He’s being assessed in the next 24-48 hours, so we will know more after that,” Stead was quoted as saying by media in New Zealand.

The New Zealand head coach further said he spoke to Williamson since the incident and found him in ‘OK’ spirits.

“All we know at this stage is it’s his right knee. Unfortunately, I can’t give you much more than that now until we find out more information. It’s not nice to see anyone, let alone the captain of your white ball team, being injured. It’s a big blow for him, and it’s a big blow for us,” Stead added.

The Black Caps coaching and medical staff were aiming to get a more detailed prognosis from his Gujarat Titans franchise by Sunday morning, with Williamson likely to have had a scan on the knee.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here

About the Author
Aakash Biswas
Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the gentlemen’s game, especially Test matches. He has been covering the spo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gary Stead
  2. Gujarat Titans
  3. IPL 2023
  4. Kane Williamson
first published:April 01, 2023, 18:57 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 00:47 IST