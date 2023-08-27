Karun Nair Set to Join Vidarbha After Parting Ways with Karnataka

Indian batter Karun Nair has parted ways with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) after representing the state for two decades. The right-hand batter will begin a new innings with Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in the upcoming domestic season as he searches for his way back to the Indian dressing room.

Nair confirmed the development through a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday. He thanked his coaches at the KSCA and all his teammates for their endless support.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible journey I’ve had with the Karnataka State Cricket Association over the last two decades. From the very start of my cricketing career, KSCA has been a guiding light, offering unwavering support that helped shape me into the player I am today,” Nair wrote on Instagram

“A special thanks to my remarkable coaches, captains, and teammates who I’ve had the privilege of playing under and alongside. Your leadership, mentorship, support and belief in me have been instrumental in my growth as a cricketer.

“As I embark on a new chapter with the Vidarbha Cricket Association, I carry with me the cherished memories, friendships, and skills I’ve gained during my time with KSCA. Thank you for being an integral part of my cricketing journey. Now onto the next exciting adventure!

“Karun Nair,” he added.

After making his First-class debut in 2013, Nair has so far played 85 matches and scored nearly 6,000 runs at an average of 48.94. He has 15 centuries and 27 fifties to his credit. He also has 2119 runs in 90 List A matches.

Nair made his Test debut in 2016 against England and went on to score a triple century in just the third match of his career. He scored an unbeaten 303 in Chennai, becoming only the second India to smash a triple hundred, after Virender Sehwag, in Test cricket.

His terrific run in the England series earned him a spot in the subsequent Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. However, a streak of under-par performances led to his exit from the side. He last represented India in the 2017 Dharamsala Test against Australia.

Players seeking home away from home

Before Nair, the likes of Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana and Tejas Baroka have also decided to end stints with their current associations. All three of them have sought a No Objection Certificate from the DDCA to join other teams ahead of the next Ranji season.

Shorey will share the Vidarbha dressing room with Nair while Rana, who recently led the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023, shall be shifting his bases to Uttar Pradesh. Baroka, the third cricketer to leave DDCA after Rana and Shorey, is likely to turn up for Puducherry.