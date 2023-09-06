Who Is Not An Engineer? Cricket Question on KBC Stumps Fans on Social Media

CHANGE LANGUAGE
From Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Rahul Dravid, who is not an engineer?

Indian cricket men’s team fans are known for their devotion and knowledge about their heroes. Their facts were tested recently on the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

KBC, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, posed a cricket-related question for a prize of Rs. 12.5 lakh.

The contestant was asked the multiple-choice question - who among the quartet of Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Rahul Dravid, does not hold a degree in engineering?

A social media user also took a screengrab of the moment and posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Which of these cricketers does not hold a degree in engineering?,” the fan posted.

Trying to figure out the answer, on social media user wrote: “Tricky!! Whats the answer??"

“I’m going to loose this massive number prize," said another.

In fact, the correct answer is Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head coach of the Indian cricket team, who has a degree in commerce from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce. Dravid was picked for Team India while he was doing his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from St. Joseph’s College of Business Administration.

Some fans got the answer right on social media:

As for the other three, all of Ashwin, Kumble and Srikkanth are engineers.

Ashwin graduated with a BTech in Information Technology from SSN College of Engineering in Chennai.

Srikkanth did electrical engineering at the College of Engineering, Guindy, in Chennai.

Anil Kumble has done a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Rashtriya Vidyalaya College of Engineering.

