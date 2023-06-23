'My Job is to Perform Every day, It's up to Selectors to Decide if I'm Fit Enough': Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav may not be a regular figure in the Indian dressing room anymore but his urge to keep going in the game hasn’t ended yet. Once a prominent figure in India’s white-ball set-up, the Maharashtra batter went out of action for nearly 2 years until making a roaring comeback in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Following a couple of fifties and a blistering century, Jadhav was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) towards the business end of the IPL 2023.

Jadhav has now shifted his focus toward the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) where he is leading the Kolhapur Tuskers and even scored a stunning knock of 85 runs against Solapur Royals on Tuesday as an opening batter.

From being India’s one of most prolific middle-order batters to scoring runs for Maharashtra in the domestic circuit in the top order, Jadhav has done it all. But as far as his return is concerned, he doesn’t think much about it.

Speaking exclusively with Hindustan Times, Jadhav said his job is to score runs, wherever and whenever possible. The rest all depends upon the selectors.

“Expectations only lead to disappointments. What I’m currently doing is enjoying my game. And I know if I enjoy every day and score runs consistently, results will be seen soon. My job is to just perform every day and in every single tournament that I am part of. Then it is up to the selectors to decide if I’m fit enough. It’s their call and not in my hand,” Jadhav told Hindustan Times.

Speaking about his return to IPL after 2 years, Jadhav said it was very good to be back in the RCB camp and he observed that the environment was much more relaxed than what he experienced in his last stint with the franchise.

“Yes, it was a very short stay. I joined for half the season. But yes it was a wonderful experience. I was so happy to play alongside Virat and Faf again after so many years. With Faf, I was at CSK and with Kohli for the Indian team. So yes, it is always good to be part of the mix. RCB is also one of my favourite teams,” Jadhav said.

“The atmosphere was more relaxed compared to the last time I was here. Credit must go to the support staff. They handled the team really well. Players were given clarity on their roles. I think it looked more organised and a settled unit,” he added.