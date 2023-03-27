Kedar Jadhav's Father Goes Missing, All Police Station in Pune on Alert

Indian cricketer, Kedar Jadhav’s father has been missing from Pune on Monday. A missing report has been lodged at Alankar police station.

The statement made to the police states that Kedar’s father, Mahadev Jadhav, left home at 11:30 AM and had his phone with him. He left in an auto but has returned home with his phone since switched off.

All police stations in Pune have been informed to keep a tab on the whereabouts of Kedav’s father.

Kedar Jadhav also posted a photo on his Instagram story.

According to reports, Mahadev Jadhav was last spotted in Karve Nagar with Police having accessed CCTV footage.

Mahadev Jadhav suffers from dementia, Police have confirmed.

According to the missing report, Mahadev Jadhav is 5 feet 6 inches tall, has a surgical scar on the left side of his face, and was wearing a white shirt, grey trousers, black slippers, stockings and spectacles. Kedar’s father, who is 75 years old, speaks Marathi and wears two gold rings on his right hand.

Currently, Kedar Jadhav is in Chennai preparing for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will turn out for Chennai Super Kings.

Kedar Jadhav, 37, made his Team India debut on November 16, 2014, against Sri Lanka, and he played his final ODI against New Zealand on February 8, 2020. Kedar has played in 73 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals and has scored 122 runs at an average of 20 and 1389 runs at an average of 42 respectively.

(More details awaited)

