'Keep Believing': Rishabh Pant Shows Support Towards Indian Team in the WTC Final

Flamboyant wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant showed his support to the Indian team in the World Test Championship Final against Australia on Saturday. Pant is still recovering from the injuries he sustained during a car accident last year as he missed the WTC Final.

The Indian cricket team fans also missed Pant in the all-important clash against Australia as wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat failed with the bat in the first innings and scored just 5.

While Australia set a 444-run target and several fans went in nostalgia for India’s historic Test win at the Brisbane, Gabba where Pant played a magnificent knock to take India over the line.

The Bharat Army on Saturday, posted a video on their Twitter channel where a fan from the Oval, London where he talked about missing Rishabh Pant in a chase like this.

💙 Dear @RishabhPant17 on behalf of The Bharat Army, we dearly miss you at the #WTCFinal - keep your chin up you have a billion Indians around the world praying for your speedy recovering.From all the #BharatArmy worldwide! #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/elk6Zgw6xy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) June 10, 2023

Pant also replied and tweeted, ‘Keep believing, let’s do it team India @BCCI.’

Keep believing, let’s do it team India @BCCI ❤️— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 10, 2023

India lost Shubman Gill under debatable circumstances at the stroke of tea on Day Four in a daunting chase of 444 in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval on Saturday. At the end of the second session, India reached 41/1 in 7.1 overs with Rohit Sharma looking fluent in his 22 not out.

India were put in to chase after wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey remained unbeaten on 66 as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 in 84.3 overs, inviting India to break the World Record of 418 for the most successful fourth innings chase in a Test match for winning the coveted Mace.