'Keeping You on Your Toes': Danny Morrison Lifts Erin Holland During PSL; Watch Video

Expect Danny Morrison to keep fans entertained. The former New Zealand fast bowler has been quite popular with his colourful commentary that is an entertaining amalgamation of sharp observations, analysis, jokes and then some time taking a cheeky dig at players.

Morrison is currently commentating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and his antics have made the waves. He recently decided to lift presenter Erin Holland ahead of match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Sunday.

Morrison, who was live on camera during the pre-match show, lifted Holland on his lap at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Holland, wife of Australia international cricketer Ben Cutting, also shared a video of Morrison’s antics on Twitter. “Love ya uncle Danny Morrison,” she wrote.

Morrison, while sharing Holland’s tweet, wrote, “Just keeping you on your toes Mrs Cutting!”

Needless to say, his hilarious antic left internet in splits as fans and followers of the game began praising him.

Here are some reactions.

“Danny Morrison the king of commentary and entertainment,” tweeted one person.

A certain social media user branded Danny Morrison as his favourite commentator. “Love you sir. You are my favourite commentator,” the tweet read.

“Danny Morrison not coming slow. The most energetic commentator and entertainer of this PSL so far. My favourite,” tweeted another person.

A certain social media user tweeted, “Hahahaha. PSL is nothing without you all.”

“Without you PSL is not good,” tweeted another person.

However, this is not the first time Morrison has done something like this ahead of a match. Previously, the 57-year-old had lifted a cheerleader on his shoulder. He had done something similar with former Indian Premier League (IPL) anchor Karishma Kotak as well.

Coming back to the game, Islamabad United secured a thrilling two-wicket win to get the better of Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. Batting first, the Quetta-based team posted a formidable total of 179. New Zealand batter Colin Munro played a fine knock of 63 to guide Islamabad United to victory.

The Shadab Khan-led side scored the winning runs with just three balls to spare.

Quetta Gladiators, with two wins from eight matches, are currently languishing at the bottom of the PSL points table. Islamabad United, on the other hand, are placed in second position.

