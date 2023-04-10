Kerala Deaf Team Lifts IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship in Trivandrum

Kerala Deaf Team won the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf organised in Trivandrum in association with Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The final match was played between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala on 10th April 2023 in which Madhya Pradesh Deaf Team was defeated by Kerala Deaf Cricket Team by 6 wickets.

Following the match, the participants were felicitated at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The championship was hosted & supported by Kerala Cricket Association. The two teams were represented by their Captains, Sumit Bidwal- Madhya Pradesh & Jubil M. P - Kerala.

Speaking about this championship, Mr. Sumit Jain, President, IDCA asserted, “We are delighted to close this very successful tournament with the support of our State Association, Kerala Deaf Cricket Association with close support by Kerala Cricket Association.

It was a wonderful experience to be in Trivandrum with the two teams from Kerala & Madhya Pradesh at the ‘IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship for Deaf’. Congratulations to the winning team Kerala and the runner-up team Madhya Pradesh IDCA is grateful for all teams & officials sporting spirit who participated wholeheartedly in this championship”. Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

IDCA express its deep appreciation to KCA and its committee members of being a wonderful host & wholehearted support in all manner extended to make the tournament a success & memorable.

“Being part of this special event stands close to the values that UST holds aloft. Besides digitally transforming global organisations, UST is always at the forefront of transforming lives and extending a helping hand to the underprivileged communities.

It feels special to represent UST at this special tournament where the Kerala Deaf Cricket team and the visiting Madhya Pradesh team concluded an amazing match.

I must commend the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, President IDCA & Roma Balwani the CEO, IDCA, for promoting deaf cricketing talent pan-India. Watching this match has been a truly humbling experience," said Shilpa Menon, Senior Director and Trivandrum Centre Head, UST. Mr. Dev Dutt, Coach of Indian Deaf Team & BCCI NCA Qualified Coach and Mr. M.P. Singh (Coach of M. S. Dhoni) and Vinod Kumar Matta (Coach) are providing coaching to the Indian Deaf Squad for all international tournaments Ms. Minu Chithambaram, CFO Kerala Cricket Association, said “KCA is always there to support the Differently-Abled Cricketers of the country and will provide all possible support to the Deaf Cricketers all the time and expecting to host more events in Kerala.

Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA said, “Our endeavour & aim is to promote our social campaign for disability sport, ‘Cricket for a Cause’.

We are delighted to welcome at the closing ceremony our Guest of Honours, Ms. Shilpa Menon, Sr. Director & Trivandrum Centre Head, Mr. Tinu Cherian, Director & Head, Global PR & Media relations, UST. & Mr. Vinod S. Kumar, Secretary, Ms. Minu Chithambaram, CFO Kerala Cricket Association. Thank you, we are grateful for your presence for motivating our players and for all the support extended to deaf Cricketers by team KCA. “

